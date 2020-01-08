Chuks Onuoha, Aba

An Aba-based legal practitioner, and the National Coordinator for Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Barrister Olusegun Bangbose, has warned politicians to stop “bothering” President Muhammadu Buhari over his succession plan, but should rather advise him on how to confront the challenges of nation-building.

He was speaking on the heels of recent separate visits to the President by a religious leader, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at which the duo spoke to the President on his succession plan.

Bamgbose, who described as “sad and very unfortunate” remarks made by the two prominent Nigerians, stated that their visit should have been based on proffering solutions to the perennial problems confronting Nigeria, instead of strategising for 2023.

He questioned why Bakare and Tinubu should be focusing the President’s attention on his purported succession plan.

“One would have thought that their visits to the State House would have bordered on finding lasting solutions to the spate of insecurity in the nation. Many of our youths are roaming the streets without jobs. The economy is not as buoyant as it ought to be. These are areas where one would have expected our politicians to proffer solutions. But instead, they are scheming for 2023,” said the legal practitioner.

“Tinubu is surely scheming to be the next President of Nigeria. He has only visited the President to tactically inform him about his presidential ambition come 2023. Visiting the President to inform him that a succession plan is not yet necessary is not really important. He could have organised a press conference for that. I want to urge our politicians, including Bakare and Tinubu, to stop bothering Buhari about a succession plan. Rather, they should advise him on how to confront the challenges of nation-building,” Bamgbose stated.

He advised the President to stop granting audience to politicians with the 2023 presidential election in their sights.

“One would expect our presidential aspirants to come up with ideas that can move the nation forward so that Nigerians can feel their impact on what they are capable of doing, and not disturbing President Buhari over 2023 presidential elections,” he said.