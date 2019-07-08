A lawyer and President General of Orogun Kingdom in Delta State, Benson Ndakara, has tasked the leadership of the National Assembly to work with the executive in order to move the nation forward.

He made the call in Lagos when he affirmed his confidence in the Senate and House of Representatives leaderships.

Ndakara, who described the choice of the principal officers as a right step in the right direction, stressed the need for both arms of government to work in harmony for the country’s accelerated development and for the benefit of Nigerians.

While commending the choice of Ovie Omo-Agege as the newly-elected deputy Senate president, he said his new status was a plus to Delta, saying it is the first time anyone from the state will occupy such exalted position in the upper chamber.

Ndakara commended the deputy Senate president for being a fearless fighter, strong voice and shining light to his district since he was elected to represent them.

He urged him not to relent in his effort of serving humanity and speaking the truth to power and advised the legislature as well as the executive to do away with unnecessary frictions and bickering.