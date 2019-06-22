A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Seun Akinbiyi has urged the Inspector General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu to investigate Police bias in a matter involving some Chinese companies.

Akinbiyi who is a lawyer to one of the firms, Hand in Hand Nigeria Limited said this was in view of the fact that policemen from the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police, zone 2, Lagos played a biased role in the impasse between the two.

According to him, his client rented out their factory to H&P Woods in Agbara – Lusada, Ogun state but the firm after the expiration of the rent on December 18, 2018 defaulted in payment.

The lawyer further claimed that a tragedy which led to the death of three H&P Woods workers occurred in the factory on the same day the company defaulted in payment of its rent.

Consequently, Akinbiyi said one, Mr. Clen Zhangi of Hand in Hand Limited, was controversially held by the police for alleged murder.

He noted that this was rather surprising as Zhangi was not in the said company, as he does not work there.

Continuing, he said it is however sad that despite a contractual agreement between the two firms, the Police decided to aid H&P Woods to pack out of the premises with their goods in breach of the arrangement.