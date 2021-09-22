From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Members of the legal community gathered at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has paid glowing tribute to the late Chairman of the Abuja Chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA Unity Bar), Dr. Hauwa Shekarau, describing her as a human right activist with impeccable legal practice and an epitome of discipline and hardwork.

Hauwa was a distinguished Chevening Alumnus, a gender advocate, human rights activist, a professional mediator and a conciliator. She was also a lawyer with over 25 years’ post-call experience in women and child rights policy and advocacy, conflict resolution, social research, sexual and reproductive health and rights. The graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was the National President of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Nigeria) between 2012 and 2015, where she was responsible for providing leadership for the professional organisation which has state branches spread all over Nigeria. FIDA is a not-for-profit organisation of women lawyers committed to the promotion, protection and preservation of women and children’s rights, through the provision of pro bono legal services. She served as a board member of several NGOs including ActionAid International Nigeria and Nigeria Women Trust Fund. She also served on the Board of several other NGOs including the League for Human Rights, El-Shaddai Widows Outreach. She was a pioneer participant of the British Council-funded InterAction Leadership Programme in 2005 and the US State Department/Fortune 500 companies funded International Women Leaders’ Mentoring Programme in 2006 and was a Vital Voices Fellow. At a veledictory court session held in her honour at the ceremonial court of the FCT High Court, lawyers took turns to pay their tribute the late Chairman of the Unity Bar.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), described her as a seasoned lawyer with impeccable legal practice.

The AGF who was represented at the ceremony by Dr. Frank-Chukwuani, added that she was a staunch human rights activist and a gender activist who fought tirelessly for women and children.

In his speech, President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata said Hauwa will always be remembered for the good she had done and “her commitment to the cause of justice and protection of women, weak and vulnerable people in the society.”

The NBA president was represented by Mr Afam Osuigwe (SAN), who read his speech at the emotional court session.

It was the turn of Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, the Vice Chairman, NBA Abuja chapter, who described Hauwa as the finest specie of lawyers, ” an eloquent advocate who embodied and personified the best ideas of the legal profession.

“She was an epitome of discipline, industry, etiquette, brilliance and versatility.”

The Body of Benchers were represented at the event by Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN).

Meanwhile, a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Abuja Unity Bar, Ikemefuna Onyenka said also in attendance were representatives of FIDA and the acting Chief Judge of the High Courtof the FCT, Abuja, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf.

