Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Proceedings at the Delta State High Court, Asaba were temporarily disrupted as a result of a melee between lawyers and escort policemen on the convoy of the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa who was recently posted to the state.

The melee was prompted by the resistance of the lawyers and some workers at the court to stop the policemen from dismantling the barricade which is normally mounted on the road whenever the court is in session.

It was learnt that new police boss was billed to pay courtesy visit to the Asagba (King) of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, using the route where the court is located.

When the CP’s convoy stopped as a result of the barricade, some officers alighted to remove the blockade.

But the lawyers stormed out of the court having being alerted, to confront the uniform officers, resulting in the disruption of the court session.

Our correspondent learnt that the trial of the suspects in the ritual murder of Elozino Ogege, a 300-Level Mass Communication undergraduate of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, was in progress before the clash.

The policemen overpowered the lawyers thus creating an exit for the police boss. A lawyer was allegedly attacked for attempting to record the clash with his handset.

Although, the rowdy situation forced the judge to adjourn abruptly, the court later re-convened, only for the lawyer to put up a stiffer resistance on the return of the CP from the palace, forcing the police convey to divert to another route.

Contacted, the CP, Hafiz Inuwa said there was no issue, adding that he has already sent apology to the judge through the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

Inuwa said he was not aware that the court was in session at the time, saying that whatever happened was not intentional.

He said: “It is very unfortunate for an enlighten society to make something out of nothing. That is a public road, and no one has right to block it.

“However, I was not aware that the court was in session. So I have already asked the DPO to apologize to the magistrate, because there was no need for siren since the court was sitting.”

Meanwhile, our correspondent learnt that the presiding judge had invited the chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA, Asaba Branch for a meeting.