Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON) on Friday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to attach timeline to the promised implementation of the demands of promoters of EndSARS campaign.

The group also condemned the killings of unarmed protesters across the country and in particular the brutal and violent attacks on peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll plaza, Lagos on Tuesday.

President and National Secretary of CLASFON, Arome M. Okwori and Olatunji Omole respectively who spoke during the ongoing virtual meeting of the Fellowship’s National Executive Council bordering on the state of the nation called on President Buhari to urgently investigate the unfortunate developments with a view to prevent a repeat of such in the future.

Arome said, “the youths of Nigeria, as citizens of our nation, are entitled to the fundamental and inalienable rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and thought guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should not be denied or hampered in any way from exercising their rights guaranteed by the Constitution, as this is the hallmark of a true democracy.

“We urge the teeming youths of our nation to keep calm, maintain law and order and conduct themselves peacefully as they ventilate their grievances on the current state of affairs in the nation”