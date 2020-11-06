Tony Ogaga

It was fun recently when Top City Victorious Women Ministry, a multi-denominational group dedicated to empowering women marked its 9th anniversary at Cromwell Courtyard, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

On hand to thrill at the event was fast rising gospel singer, Layo, who belted out tunes from her soon-to-be-released album to the delight of guests.

Delivering her homily, founder of the ministry, Prophetess Abraham, said: “It is our ninth anniversary and I feel great because God is awesome. I am reinvigorated and thankful to God almighty. When we started out nine years ago, we did not start like this. The idea then was let us just obey God’s calling without even knowing his plan. What we thought would take us years, the Lord made happen in nine short years. The ministry has evolved into an international impact-making platform and God is using it to transform lives in unprecedented ways.”

Explaining reason the ministry is an all-women’s group, she stated: “We started as a multi-denominational platform before it evolved into what it is today. It was after three years that God commanded me that it was necessary for women to come together and pray, because women carry a lot of responsibilities and are very central when it comes to homes and families. Women have a great assignment to do in our homes.”

Attended by men and women of God, the event witnessed testimonies, praises, thanksgivings and worship sessions.