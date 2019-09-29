Chukwudi Nweje

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday that the young people Senator Oluremi Tinubu described as “lazy and always visiting her house to beg for free money” are All Progressives Congress (APC) youths whose ballot she bought during the last senatorial election.

The PDP said this in a statement signed by Taofik Gani, publicity secretary of the party.

The statement reads:

“Such comments and description are not only untrue but also deliberately said in bad faith to cover up for the ‘social contract’ the senator entered into with some APC youths in her desperate bid to win a reelection into the Senate in the last general elections. The PDP opines that these youths now referred to as ‘Lazy Lagos youths’ were actually mobilised by the Senator; their votes bought over with many not yet paid; promised post election largesse which are now unfulfilled. These are the usual august visitors in the home of the Tinubus and they know this truth for fact. We remind Lagosians of the viral video during the last elections where many voters, including a disabled voter, were tasked by Senator Oluremi Tinubu to show their hands and get paid for voting.”

The party called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to arrest and prosecute Senator Tinubu for vote trading.

“We wonder why up till now she has neither been arrested nor disqualified for vote trading,” the PDP said.

The party further demanded an apology from Tinubu on the floor of the Senate within seven days of Senate’s resumption.

Gani added that if Lagos youths were truly lazy, that it is an evidence of the APC’s failure as young people have not been provided employment opportunities.

“Assuming Lagos youths are lazy, the Senator who has been representing Lagos Central senatorial district since 2011 is challenged to show any real manner of employment offered Lagos youths which are refused,” Gani added.

He condemned the generalisation that all Lagos youths are lazy and advised youths to shun selling their votes during elections.

“As a party with many youths in our fold, we condemn the generalistion and declare that Lagos youths are indeed hardworking and ready to work, but all work opportunities stand elusive in the state. We admonish Lagos youths to always vote the right persons irrespective of party sentiments,” the PDP stated.