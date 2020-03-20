Digital media strategist, Anda Damisa aka Lazywrita, isn’t lazy after all, as he has successfully launched his first book, A Lazy Poet.

According to him, the book is a collection of different poems that cut across different genres of literature.

On what inspired his vision, Lazywrita said: “I’ve always wanted to have my own book. My dream when I was growing up was to have my books in libraries and bookstores all over the country, having people know what goes through my mind and my own perspective of things.”

A major highlight of the event was when Chyddee took the audience on a journey inside the book, reading one of the poems entitled, Do Not Love Me. The launch featured special performances from singers and poets such as Paul Word, Paul Rayven and Lulu Dainty.