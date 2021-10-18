By Merit Ibe

Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited, has invested in new technology from manufacturing machinery to innovative formulations, to continually meet the standards required by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The investment validates the company’s commitment to constantly provide high quality products and services to its customers.

The investment in new technology came on the back of the company’s 50th anniversary.

Over the last 50 years, the company has grown from being a manufacturer of car care, household products and contract packaging, to producing high performance lubricants, hotel amenities for the hospitality industry, and more recently sanitisers. It has also contributed to industry growth and economic development through the automobile and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sectors.

In his remarks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, said the achievements are an incredible milestone for the company.

“We have only been able to achieve this through hard work, passion, and dedication from all our team members, customers; and ongoing support from our families and friends.

“We have dedicated ourselves to 50 years of manufacturing excellence, product quality and innovative formulations, to provide our customers with the highest quality products across our range of car care, household products, contract packaging, lubricants, hotel amenities and sanitizers. To officially mark the milestone achievement, we have also rebranded our range of products with the official anniversary logo as a symbol of appreciation.”

