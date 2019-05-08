The influential League Bloggers Awards (LBA) has shortlisted four players and four coaches for the April Player and Manager awards in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Seka Pascal (Enugu Rangers), Ibrahim Sunusi (Nasarawa United), Thomas Zenke (Enyimba) and Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance) are nominees for the player’s award.

Pascal, the only foreigner amongst the quartet scored four goals in six matches in the month under review.

It is the first nomination for Sunusi, who scored three goals in April.

Zenke made significant presence in all four matches played by Enyimba as they remained unbeaten.

Obasogie, the only goalkeeper nominated, kept clean sheets for Insurance during road trips at two difficult sides: Kwara United and Enyimba, as well as a home match against Remo Stars.

Unbeaten duo of Usman Abdallah (Enyimba) and Monday Odigie (Bendel Insurance) are in the race for the Manager’s award.

Also in contention are Gbenga Ogunbote (Enugu Rangers), who lost once in six matches and Stanley Eguma (Rivers United), who lost once in three matches, in the month under review.

The winners for April will be announced on Thursday.