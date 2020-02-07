The independent League Bloggers Awards (LBA) has named eight nominees for the January 2020 Player of the Month and Coach of the Month Award in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Sponsored by Logistics brand, OverXpress, the LBA was instituted in 2009 to celebrate outstanding players and coaches in the domestic topflight.

Abdullahi Biffo of Kwara United, Gbenga Ogunbote of Lobi Stars, Stanley Eguma of Rivers United and Sulaimon Kabir Dogo of Sunshine Stars made the shortlist for the Coach of the Month award. The Player of the month category has Kwara United duo of goalkeeper Abdullateef Ishola and Alao Danbani, as well as Dakkadá’s Moses Effiong and Kano Pillars’ Auwalu Ali.

It was a month in which the quartet of Ogunbote, Eguma, Dogo and Biffo lost one each, but claimed 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.