By Bunmi Ogunyale

Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked as one of the top global business schools by the Financial Times in its executive education 2022 ranking.

This is the 15th consecutive year that LBS features on the exclusive ranking table.

LBS, ‘Africa’s finest’, ranked 41 in executive education resulting from a 50th and 51st positions in the open enrolment and customs programmes ranks respectively.

“This accomplishment is proof that LBS is Africa’s leading business school, providing high-quality business education among the world’s best. It is a testament to the quality of our faculty, programmes, teaching methods and overall participant experience. Resulting from the activities of our faculty that are industry experts, we have become thought leaders in business, championing the drive for management excellence,” Dean of LBS, said.

Also commenting, President of LBS Alumni Association and CEO of Businessday Media Ltd., Frank Aigbogun, said: “LSB has since its inception provided the highest quality of management education to participants. Being ranked 41 in the world and number one in Africa is a great achievement that the LBS Alumni Association is proud of. Congratulations to the dean, staff and entire LBS community.”

Financial Times is the world’s leading business publication, and it publishes an annual list of the best providers of executive education in the world based on programme and teaching quality, faculty excellence and diversity, international reach and other factors.

LBS is the only African business school to make it into the top 50 this year, the school improved its position in open enrolment by 19 places.

