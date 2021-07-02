The Lekki Concession Company Ltd (LCC) has again demonstrated its commitment to value-added services, including improved security and assistance to stranded road users by launching four new additional patrol vehicles on the Eti-Osa- Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge corridor.

The patrol vehicles, fitted with state-of-the art equipment and branded in visible bright colors with retro-reflective lettering characters to ensure visibility at all times and the safety and security of road users, were launched 29th June, 2021 for the LCC Route and Incident Management Team.

The Route and Incident Management Department was formally launched in 2009 and has over the years, assisted over 31,000 stranded road users.

Managing director, LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, who handed the vehicles to the Head of Department, Route and Incident Management, Michael Aina, said it was to render speedy assistance to distressed road users and ensure the safety of others.

Omomuwasan further noted that the LCC is sensitive to environmental security and would continue to introduce more value-added services to aid commuters and boost transportation and security in the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.