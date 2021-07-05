The Lekki Concession Company Ltd (LCC) has added four new patrol vehicles on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge corridor in Lagos, as part of its commitment to value-added services, including improved security and assistance to stranded road users.

The management said in a statement that the four patrol vehicles fitted with state-of-the art equipment and branded in visible bright colours with retro-reflective lettering characters to ensure visibility at all times, were procured for the LCC Route and Incident Management Team.

The deployment of more patrol vehicles coincided with the arrest, on June 28, of three suspected thieves at the Admiralty Way Roundabout by the LCC Dedicated Security Team

The four new, well-kitted vehicles would ensure the safety and security of road users on the Eti-Osa- Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge corridor, the statement

The Route and Incident Management Department was formally launched in 2009 and has over the years, assisted over 31,000 stranded road users.

Speaking at the launch, the managing director, LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, who handed the vehicles to the head of department, Route and Incident Management, Michael Aina, said it was to render speedy assistance to distressed road users and ensure the safety of others.

“With these additional vehicles, no one would be left stranded on either the road or the bridge, irrespective of their status. We are all aware that distressed vehicles cause traffic on the road but with the state-of-the art devices on these patrol vans, we will be able to render assistance speedily and effectively. This will, in turn, help us achieve our goal of better traffic management,” he said.

Omomuwasan further noted that the LCC is sensitive to environmental security and would continue to introduce more value-added services to aid commuters and boost transportation and security in the state.

The LCC’s mandate, the MD further noted, is more than tolling but also providing additional services to road users.

Also speaking, the Head of Department, Route and Incident Management, Michael Aina, thanked the Management for the four new patrol vehicles, adding that it would boost his team’s operations.

The Lekki Concession Company Limited’s (LCC) Dedicated Security Team, in the early hours of Monday, June 28, arrested three suspected thieves at the Admiralty Way Roundabout by the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The three suspected thieves, all young boys, the LCC Dedicated Security Team arrested at the Admiralty Way Roundabout by the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge, were caught after dispossessing their victim, Ali Mohammed, of his mobile phone around 5 am and bolting away.

Luck however, ran against them as the LCC Security Team and the dedicated Police apprehended them.

Speaking on the incident, the victim, Mohammed, said the young boys accosted him on his way to work at dawn.

He said, “I was going to work around 5: 00am when I noticed the three boys. Their movement was suspicious as they flanked me before one of them grabbed and started squeezing my neck. The other was also beating me while the last searched my pocket and took my phone. They then ran away, and I started shouting for help.”

Explaining their action, one of the suspects, Suru, said poverty pushed them into the action.

He said, “We have been in Lekki since yesterday, but we didn’t have any money, not even transport fare to return home. So, when we saw the man, we decided to collect the phone and sell it. We are not thieves; we just needed money.”

The Chief Security Officer of LCC, Solomon Tolofari, said LCC would not relent in ensuring the safety and security of road users on the Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe expressway and Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge and its environs and to make the corridor safe for all road users.

The LCC Security Team has since handed the suspects to officers at the Maroko Police Station.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.