Top class action returned to the clay courts of the Lagos Country Club as the 2021 Zenith Bank Tennis Championships served off Sunday.

According to tennis section chairman, Hope Gbagi, the tournament which would feature no fewer than 60 participants, will keep the club buzzling for the next two weeks with the finals scheduled for November 6.

Gbagii expressed gratitude to Zenith Bank stressing that the A-tier banking institution, through its sponsorship over the years , has been promoting fitness which aid in longer life.

Section captain, Ehi Ujiagbe disclosedt hat five events would be competed for namely Men’s Singles (A and B) Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Veteran’s Doubles.

