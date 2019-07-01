Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), the company that manages the Eti-Osa Lekki Toll Road Concession Project, has reiterated its commitment to support indigenes of Eti Osa, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The managing director of the company, Mr. Mubashiru Hassan, gave this assurance on Thursday while presenting a cheque to the leaders of the Eti Osa Indigenes Forum for the purchase of the General Certificate of Examination (GCE) forms for 50 indigenes of Eti Osa Local Government Area.

Hassan said the donation of the forms was part of his administration’s commitment to support the indigenes, especially indigent students of the Eti Osa LGA in primary and secondary schools in the state, towards their educational development.

He noted that, in the last few years, the company has impacted on the lives of the people in its catchment areas through the execution of various projects along the Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor as part of its CSR programmes.

“This gesture is part of the company’s resolve to give back to the communities in our catchment areas. What we require from them is their cooperation to the success of the aims and objectives of the company towards achieving a smooth flow of traffic and security of lives and properties on the Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe expressway,” he said.

He advised the executives of the Eti Osa Indigenes Forum to spread the distribution of the forms to all the communities in the LDA in order to foster unity among members.