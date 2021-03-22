By Moses Akaigwe

Motorists and other road users, on Saturday, hailed the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) for saving the life of a hit-and-run accident victim at the Elevation Church end of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe expressway.

A vigilant LCC route patrol team on a routine shift had spotted the victim, a middle-aged man, who was seriously injured and helpless, and immediately alerted the men of the Nigeria Police Force at the Ilasan Police Station as well as the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

The incident team of the LCC, in conjunction with the LASAMBUS team, instantly swung into action and administered first aid to the victim until he was stable enough to be transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

The LCC team also contacted his family members who promptly arrived to give him support.

LCC, a special purpose vehicle set up to execute the Lekki Toll Road Concession Project and the operations of the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge, is a public-private partnership scheme.

The company said Saturday’s incident was just one instance of the free services it renders to road users in the area, pledging it would “as a matter of responsibility, always ensure the safety and security of every commuter along the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe expressway.”