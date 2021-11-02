The 2021 Lagos Country Club Zenith Bank Tennis Tournament enters its home stretch with top contenders vying to out do one another for the top prizes.

In the Men Singles A, Bimbo Okubena justified his high ranking as he defeated Chijioke Agbo 6-1 6-0 while Idemudia Ujiagbe also advanced by beating Dapo Adebanjo 6-4, 5-0 ret.

In the same class, Segun Aluko, Kunle Onamusi, Omon Ehighebolo, Babatunde Fashanu also bagged victories to stay in contention for the honours.

Okubena, who has been among the high ranked players had previously edged Kola Ashiru 6/3, 6-0 while Aluko triumphed over Peter Mba. Onamusi also got the better of Omatsola Abati just as Ehighebolo scaled the hurdle of Gérard N 6-0, 6-1. In the same class, Babatunde Fashanu is still waxing stronger as he defeated John Nwosu 6-4, 5-0 and Tunde Olujobi progressed at the expense of Ayoade Adedapo. In the Men’s singles B, Adewunmi Adisa eased past Demola Ogunnisi 6-0, 6-0 and he moved to the next stage alongside Tunde Adeniji who beat Bolaji Sowemimo 6-3, 6-4.In the men’s doubles Sule Mustapha and John Assan defeated Tunde Benson and Kola Ashiru 6-0, 6-4. They advanced alongside Demola/Afiz, Uyi/Abarowa.

Also in the men’s doubles, Kola/Aluko also recorded a 6-0, 6-3 win against Uyi/Abarowa just as Tunde Olujobi/Ayo Oludemi defeated Akin/Sotunde.

