The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said it would work together with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) to accelerate advocacy for insurance awareness and acceptance by critical segments of the society.

The President of the LCCI, Mrs Olubunmi Toki, in a statement gave the assurance when a delegation of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers under its President, Dr Bola Onigbogi, paid the chamber a courtesy visit recently.

Toki noted that insurance which played catalytic roles in national economies of most nations was at the butt of Nigeria’s financial services sector, partly due to poor advocacy and strategies for growing the sector.

She promised that the LCCI would accelerate its interest in strengthening the industry’s public awareness initiatives.

President of NCRIB, Onigbogi applauded the roles of the LCCI in being the vocal voice for the nation’s economy and advocated the support of the chamber in the new direction of the council towards strategic engagement and image management under the new management of the council’s leadership.

She added that insurance brokers who were the professional intermediaries in the insurance value chain could always be engaged by the chamber to strengthen the businesses of its member companies, especially in the area of risk management and insurance.