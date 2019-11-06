Amid excitement of the imminent completion of the Dangote Fertilizer plant,the management of the company has assured farmers’ Cooperative societies of its readiness to do business with them.

In the same vein, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended the unparalleled contributions of Dangote Industries to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

These were the highlights at the Dangote Day at the on-going Lagos International Trade Fair yesterday where top management members of the pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group, reeled out efforts being made to get Dangote Refinery and Dangote Fertilizer completed in record time.

President of the LCCI, Mr. Babatunde Ruwase, said the Dangote Group has added a lot of value to the growth of the Nigerian economy, pointing out that if Nigeria would have fared better if the country could have two of Dangote Group.

He commended the company’s investment in refinery, fertilizer, cement, flour and every sector and still expanding and going strong.

He described the Dangote brand as a critical enabler to provide locally made goods for Nigerians and the African Continent.

“The Dangote Group is a Nigerian company managed by Aliko Dangote. We are very proud of this company, which is people oriented,” Ruwase said, adding that the activities of the Dangote Group show high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, hard work and industry, which culminated in Dangote business and industrial empire today.

Giving his remarks at the event, the Group Managing Director, Olakunle Alake, represented by the company’s Director, Supply Chain, Dangote Cement, Knut Ulvmoen, said that the group would continue to invest in the Nigeria’s economy.

Alake, said that the company’s investment drive is being made manifest by the construction of the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery, a fertilizer plant, rice, and cement noting that the refinery would be Africa’s biggest and the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion.