The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to declare its 2019 Entrepreneurship Mentoring Programme open in grand style.

The event was declared open by the President of the Chamber, Mr. Babatunde Paul Ruwase, FCA on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the LCCI Conference & Exhibition Centre, Behind MKO Abiola Gardens, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. This year’s edition, which was the 7th in the series, also featured exhibitions by beneficiaries of the scheme.

Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said: “the scheme is a notable Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the Chamber, and its objective is to create and develop an army of young entrepreneurs that will be able to manage their various businesses efficiently. We are preparing them to be the future ‘Fortune 50’ companies in Nigeria.”

“One sure way of investing in the future of the economy is Mentoring the Youth to create and man- age businesses. It is a way of launching them into the business world, much better equipped to ride on the waves and challenges in their quest for success” Yusuf disclosed.

Yusuf also stressed that“Developmental initiatives such as entrepreneurship development pro- grammes will continue to be the focus of the mentoring scheme. The lingering high rate of unemployment in a consumer based economy like ours can only be solved with programmes aimed at investing in the future business leaders. In a bid to achieve this, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce is unreservedly committed to Mentoring programme geared towards contributing meaningfully to the development and empowerment of our youth.”