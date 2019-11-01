Charles Nwaoguji

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to host the 33rd edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) with the theme: Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.

The opening ceremony is slated for today, November 1, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, while the programme would be rounded off on November 10.

According to Muda Yusuf, LCCI Director General, “In addition to the General Interest Fair, the annual international business event will also feature the Business-2-Business meetings simultaneously with the Fair, with Thursday being the Africa Day Celebration . The focus this year is to encourage intra-African trade and to position Africa as the next emerging economic powerhouse among other continents of the world.”

Yusuf added: “The exhibition will also facilitate networking among exhibitors and between exhibitors and visitors. The Fair is expected to attract a huge traffic of visitors seeking to take advantage of the networking opportunities and discounted prices. Corporate organisations, including multinational corporations, indigenous conglomerates and financial institutions as well as SMEs have indicated interest to participate at the exhibition. Exhibitors expected at the Fair include companies from China, Japan, Ghana, Egypt, Benin Republic, Cameroun, Russia, the U.S, Pakistan and some countries in the European Union.

Yusuf also disclosed that relevant agencies and departments of government will be available to exhibit and attend to other exhibitors and visitors. He stated that agencies that have confirmed attendance to provide information and educate exhibitors and visitors are Bank of Industry (BoI), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Federal Institute of Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), NAFDAC, Corporate Affairs Commission amongst others.