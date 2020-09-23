The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier Chamber of Commerce and a leading voice in the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria, is set to host the 6th edition of the Information, Communication, Technology and Telecommunications (ICTEL) Expo.

The tech event is scheduled to take place virtually from September 22 to 23 at 9am daily. To this end, interested participants are urged to register online via www.ictelexpo.com.ng Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said: “The ICTEL EXPO is positioned to be a veritable platform for both operators and regulators to network, showcase and explore with technology with the view to repositioning the ICT sector of the economy.” He added that this year’s edition promises to be the special edition in the series with the theme “Exploring Opportunities in the Digital Economy” adding it is intended to create a platform to discuss strategies for economic diversification and business sustainability with particular focus on ICT, especially with the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. There would also be virtual conferences and exhibition during the two-day event. Yusuf also emphasized that relevant agencies and departments of Government will be exhibiting and attending to other exhibitors and participants.