Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has kicked off the 2019 secondary schools essay competition.

The Chambers revealed that the result of the essay competition would be released on October 25, when prizes and cash awards would be presented to the best students in different categories at a ceremony in Lagos.

The competition, which is an annual event and the 4th in the series since its commencement in 2015 has as its theme” Harnessing the Potential of ICT for Economic Development. Over 150 in public and private schools from different local government areas in Lagos participated in the essay competition.

According to the Vice President of the Chamber, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole, the objective of the competition is to promote knowledge of the Nigerian economy amongst the youths.

Olawale-Cole disclosed that the competition is also geared towards developing the capacity of an average child to understand issues affecting the nation.

He said many schools have participated in the competition in previous editions, with students winning different categories of awards and expressed optimism that nothing less would be accomplished this year.

The Chamber lauded the sponsors of the event, who supported the 2019 edition with prizes and cash donations. It also appreciated the teachers, who impact knowledge on the students and schools that provide the learning opportunities and environment.