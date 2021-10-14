By Blessing Ani

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to host the 2021 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) which will hold from November 5 to 14.

The event, which would be in both physical and virtual formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, as announced yesterday by the Chairman of the Trade Promotion Board (TPB), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, in a media briefing in Lagos.

The fair, which is the biggest in Nigeria and indeed the West and Central African sub-regions, according to Idahosa is the 35th to be organised by the Chamber.

The 10-day event he said will host over 1,500 expected exhibitors from about 16 countries and African businessmen and women in the African hall, adding that the objective of the hall is to bring exhibitors from all African countries under the same umbrella to showcase their goods, services, arts, crafts, regulatory services and particularly to promote Intra-African Trade.

“LITF platform is a great opportunity to do this. In further pursuit of this objective, we will have the Africa Special Day at the Fair this year. Investment and trade promotion agencies of some African countries have shown interest in this.”

According to him, the new changes introduced in recent years to the fair include automation of booking, that is the online registration and payment; Noise management and LITF Radio; Use of marque tents by exhibitors to improve the ambiance of the fair and the Exhibitor Service Centre which would be improved. He promised better facilities and adequate security.

