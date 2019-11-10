Merit Ibe

President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Babatunde Ruwase, has applauded Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano for his efforts at making the state a better investment destination and one of most preferred locations in Nigeria, to site new industries.

Ruwase, who made the remark during Anambra special day presentation at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, added that Governor Obiano’s administration had increased the commercial production of rice and other farm produces.

“We believe that the newly established Coschàris Farm Rice Processing Mill will further boost domestic rice production and enhance food sufficiency in the state and Nigeria at large.”

He said a statement by the state government revealed that the mill adds 5% to food production in the state and has created 3, 000 jobs to engage youths across the value chain of rice production.

State Director of Commerce, Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Henrietta Basil -Ideh, who said it was not the first time Anambra was coming for the fair, added that the safety of the state, which was made possible by Governor Obiano, has created a lasting business environment to attract investments.

She said the 2019 trade fair, supported by the governor has provided a veritable platform for the state and investors to showcase their products and services.

A tour of the state’s pavilion at the fair, showed variety of products, which she said were made in Anambra State, ranging from rice, bean flour, soya beans flour, traditional wear, bags, shoes, among others.