By Merit Ibe

To achieve faster economic recovery, the Lagos Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has suggested that fiscal and monetary authorities should develop a medium-term recovery plan anchored on boosting local productivity, supporting ease of doing business, attracting private investment among others.

In its annual report presented by the President of the chamber, Toki Mabogunje, during its 133rd annual General Meeting, she noted that the economy would end the current year 2021 in a positive growth territory within the region of 2 per cent and 2.5 per cent as such the fiscal and monetary sides of the economy are needed to promote growth-enhancing and confidence-building policies that would encourage private capital flows to the economy.

Mabogunje added that developing physical and soft infrastructure, business-friendly regulatory policies, economic diversification and employment generation among others must be developed for faster growth.

“With the worsening security challenges in some parts of the country, production may shrink as production bases come under siege, supply chains are disrupted leading to scarcity of goods in the markets. With the security perception about the country, she noted that foreign investors are not interested in bringing in FDIs to Nigeria.”

noting the the downward trend of the inflation rate of 15.99 percent as of October, she said it is still worrisome that the rate has remained at double-digits.

“Structural factors such as persistent pressure on food prices due to disruption to the agricultural value chain, the higher energy cost for industries, foreign exchange scarcity, insecurity in key food-producing states, and poor infrastructure have continued to drive consumer prices at a double-digit rate.”

Mabogunje stated that while the Central Bank of Nigeria has been keen to extend credit to the real economy as a way of supporting the economy, the fact remains that credit provision might not yield desired outcomes if the structural challenges stifling domestic productivity remain unaddressed.

According to her, monetary policy in recent times has proved ineffective in boosting output growth and stabilising consumer prices given the weak pass-through effect of traditional monetary policy instruments on the broader economy, she therefore recommended that a broad-based combination of fiscal and monetary policies was imperative to achiev the twin objective of economic growth and price stability.

