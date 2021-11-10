The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has reduced the increased single entry ticket for the Lagos international Trade Fair from N500 to N350.

Justifying the initial increase, Chairman Trade Promotion Board, Gabriel Idahosa, explained that it was necessitated by the impacts of the general rising cost of goods and services in the country.

“We have maintained the old price of N200 for many years despite rising cost because our priority remains the interest of exhibitors.

“The increase this year was due to prevailing economic realities, which was obvious, from the price of fuel to that of diesel and a host of others.

“Nevertheless, we have decided to reduce the price to satisfy our exhibitors.”

The Chamber’s Director, Trade Promotion, Taiwo Seriki, formally announced the downward price review in a memorandum to all exhibitors. Seriki disclosed that the decision to increase the gate fee also had exhibitors safety as a major concern as it would discourage most of the miscreants from visiting the fair.

