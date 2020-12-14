By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has disclosed that it is set to commence the 2021 virtual international trade fair which will run all year round.

The Chairman, Trade Promotions Board of the LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa, who made the disclosure at the just- concluded Lagos Trade Fair, noted that the virtual international fair which is a new business asset, was made possible by the COVID -19, which has prompted most businesses to adopt the new normal.

Idahosa who noted that from next year, the Chamber will begin the virtual Lagos international trade fair, which will run from January to December, said the Fair is an active trading and networking platform, where a visitor abroad can visit the site for a business partner in Nigeria anytime during the year.

“The virtual fair can now run all year round. You can have your company visible all year round with votes. You can have meetings with new customers and businesses,build relationships, order goods and pay.” He emphasised the integrity and genuineness of the chamber, assuring the visitors and exhibitors that any exhibitor on that platform must have been tested with well known business that has a traceable address that can be verified in the process of making enquiries.. “That makes it different from other platforms that business owners might not be too sure of. “The importance is that you are dealing with a trusted organisation like -the LCCI. Any exhibitor on that platform is a tested person with well known business that has a traceable business address that we can verify in process of making enquiries..

“Doing business on that platform means dealing with genuine Nigerian businesses.”

He said with the pandemic, most technology companies have designed virtual meeting show platforms, which have advanced to having business exhibitions, where products are displayed, you can chat with a representative of the company and have a video call where you can talk business, exchange and sign partnership agreements.