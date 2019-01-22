The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) yesterday, called on the World Bank to review the indicators for composition of the Ease of Doing Business Index to reflect the reality of each country.

Mr Muda Yusuf, Director-General of LCCI, made the assertion in an interview on Monday in Lagos.

He noted that a country-specific criteria was desirable and not just using the same indicator for every country, considering that they vary in their peculiarities and challenges.

“Some of the indicators in the Ease of Doing Business composition do not properly capture the critical variables in our own environment.

“Issues of power, transportation, security and our regulatory environment are not captured. We need to address all these other variables that are not on the list of the ease of doing business parameters.

“If you look at the present indicators, it is about construction permit, ease of starting business, credit, reforms, trading across borders, amongst others.

“There are some issues on the parameters that are not fundamental to our own business environment in terms of impact.

“In many of those countries that you roll out these parameters, security is not an issue, power and transportation are taken for granted; whereas in our environment, these are very big issues,” he said.

Yusuf said it was cogent for the World Bank to include these excluded variables in order to have a parameter that reflects the reality of each country.

According to him, the excluded variables were factors that should be addressed as they drive the cost of doing business in the country, which invariably affect the ease of doing business and the business environment.