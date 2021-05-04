From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Daughter of the Founder of Living Christ Mission (LCM), Mighty Princess Divine-Gift Onyinyeomachukwu, has taken over the running of the Abuja branch of the church, with a promise of divine intervention and guidance that would herald significant growth and expansion.

The decision, according to the church, was in demonstration of the Founder’s confidence and trust in the competence, capacity and ability of the Mighty Princess to replicate the success recorded in the Owerri and other branches of the church where she previously managed.

Politicians, businessmen and other dignatries from across the country gathered at the Abuja branch of the church located at Deidei, at the weekend, for the hand over ceremony as well as foundation laying ceremony of a water factory.

It was also an opportunity for the presentation of the prestigious Pan African Leadership Award by the African Indigenous Centre for Sustainable Development Goals, to the Princess for her passion for the poor and inspiration of youths.

Chairman, Living Christ Mission, Abuja branch, Innocent Okoye, in his speech, appreciated the founder of the church, Prof. Daddy Hezekiah, for his love, sacrifices and prayers, which, he said, was in no small measure contributed to the transformation witnessed in Abuja church and across the church network.

He said the church was happy to accept the Founder’s decision to release the Mighty Princess to lead the Abuja branch of the church, expressing conviction that her arrival will translate into multiple blessings and uplift in all sense.

He, respectfully, pleaded that the Princess plant her presence, power and authority in the branch so that their desire of being a consolation and encouragement to the founder, Daddy Hezekiah, will be fulfilled.

He added: “As you lay the Foundation stone of the water factory, may it succeed greatly. May it quench, not only physical thirst but bring healing and prosperity to its consumers. Because you are in charge of Abuja branch, may it be like a tree planted by the stream side that bears its fruits in due season.”

Meanwhile, the President of the African Indigenous Centre for Sustainable Development Goals, Obinna Sixtus Nwoke, who presented the Pan African Leadership Award to Mighty Princess Onyinyeomachukwu, said the Award is often given to emerging leaders who demonstrated courage and leadership capcities.

Nwoke explained that, Princess Onyinyeomachukwu, was selected for the award after a careful consideration of her contributions to humanity and youths development.

He disclosed that ten recipients of this year’s leadership award across Africa have made huge contributions by helping their regions to reach sustainable development goals.

In his words, “this year’s award is the 9th edition of the Pan African Leadership Award. It’s designed to celebrate unsung heroes who have been silently impacting the society. It’s not for sale but purely by merit and recognition of hard work and dedication to humanity.

“We chose Mighty Princess Onyinyeomachukwu for the award because of how much she has touched the lives of the common people, especially women and youths”.

In her acceptance speech, Mighty Princess Onyinyeomachukwu, said the award will serve as inspiration to her promising to continue in the service to God and humanity.