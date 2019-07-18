Gloria Ikegbule

The Latter-Day Saints Charities (LDS), the humanitarian arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, has donated two surgery machines to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Health Centre, Ile Ife, Osun State.

With these machines – Anaesthetic and Suction, the medical centre will now be able to perform complex surgeries.

According to medical experts at the clinic, the anaesthetic machine is a surgical device used to put a patient to sleep before surgery, while, Suction machine is a pump that allows for the removal of secretions like blood and mucus from the mouth, throat or lungs for the surgical experts to see clearly what they are working on.

Following the absent of these machines, the health centre’s theatre, which was also renovated by the organisation, has not been in much use. Now, the clinic is now doing complex surgeries, including cesarean section.

Speaking during the commissioning of the renovated clinic theatre and donation of items, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, reiterated the need for well-meaning Nigerians to support development in ways they can.

Appreciating the LDS Charities for its continued support, he noted that the humanitarian organisation’s gesture and those of other corporate bodies was advancing his development drive for the university community.

“This is not the first time the church is assisting the university. This time, they did not only donate surgical machines but also renovated a section of the health centre. In recent time, they have supported the centre with provision of borehole, donation of wheelchairs and refrigerator. These gestures will go a long way in enhancing the function of this health centre. More so, this is a challenge to us as administrators to follow your footstep to renovate the entire health centre complex.

He said: “Health is so important that every minute counts. If a patient is brought to the medical centre and no serious attention given, within one second such a patient could be lost. As a medical person, I know what it means to have these machines and we appreciate the infectious action of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints.

“Education is an enterprise that government alone cannot sustain. I implore Nigerians who have the capacity to support in ways they can.”

Joining in the appreciation was the Deputy VC and Chairman of the Health Centre Management Board, Professor Chris Ajila, who thanked the group for donating equipment he termed worthwhile.

He encouraged the medical staff to ensure thorough maintenance of the equipment.

Addressing the school authority, the church delegation led by President Joseph Uba, the stake president of Ile-Ife, said their service to humanity, prompted by love, was an act of service unto God.

Advocating also for proper maintenance for the equipment, he said members of the church were happy supporting humanity with provision of lacking necessities, in obedience to the dictates of Jesus Christ.

Mr. Chidi Ibeakuzie, the Area Welfare Specialist of Latter-Day Saints Charities, emphasised that their gesture was not politically minded but an act of love and commitment to the good of humanity.

He said in six months time, the group would come for routine inspection of donated items and would find ways to scale up project in the institution if satisfied with findings.

“We like to partner with people to do humanitarian projects. We are mainly concerned with the actual needs, not wants of the people. In Osun State and its surrounding, we have done lots of water and medical motivated projects,” he expressed.

Other dignitaries at the commissioning are Dr. Adebayo Irinoye, Director of OAU Health Centre; Mrs. Yemisi Alao, Head of Department, Nursing; Stephen Opoku, Bishop of Eleyele Ward and members of the church.