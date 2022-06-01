Church of Jesus Christ of latter-Day Saints, Festac Stake, Lagos State celebrated Children’s Day on May 27 with a call on parents to invest in the academic, spiritual and moral upbringing of their children.

The event with the theme “Finding Joy and Fun in the gospel of Jesus Christ; A family Perspective” had children and parents drawn within the area entertained by the church with games, dance competition, foods, gifts and talks from church leaders.

Former councillor for Ward K, Amuwo Odofin, Adewunmi Ogunshina, explained that the day was set aside to protect, preserve and guarantee the right to education and other basic needs of life of children and advised parents to take care of their wards and ensure they are well protected. He also admonished children to always obey their parents and strive to be good citizens of the country.

Stella Ekwebelam in a speech advised children to grow in the ways of God and love God with all their hearts.

Ushonowo Solomon advised children to ensure that those things that they can’t do in the presence of their teachers and parents, they don’t do it when they are left alone or in secret places.

In a teaching drawn from Mark 10: 13 – 16, he advised Nigerian children to be obedient to God and their parents, saying though God loves little children, He was also mindful of their actions and inactions.

