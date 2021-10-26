From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin.

A sociopolitical group in Kwara state, Action Committee for Good Governance (ACGG), has asked political actors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to lead by example.

It is recalled that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and a member of the National Assembly in the state, Abdulraheem Olawuyi, had accused a serving minister of alleged discrepancies in disbursement of Kwara state APC 2019 election funds in the last general elections.

Speaking with journalists on the background of the allegations in Ilorin on Tuesday, the national coordinator of the group, Dare Olufunmisho, said that the minister should allow accountability on the issue at stake.

The group, which said that the minister could also sue Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Abdulraheem Olawuyi in the court of law if the two politicians had actually made wrong allegations against his person, added that he should show good leadership quality that could be emulated.

Olufunmisho also commended administration of Governor Abdulrazaq on socioeconomic development of the state in the last two years, urging the people to continue their support for better delivery of people-oriented development.

“To God be the glory, the governor within the first year of his administration achieved more than what the political class who had ruled Kwara state for 16 years could not match, because the governor completely shunned politics of sharing money among some political class who saw the emergence of Governor Abdulrazaq in 2019 as opportunity for wealth acquisition.

“Within this period, Governor Abdulrazaq administration resolved to give back to the good people of Kwara state, vis a vis, promises the governor made during the campaign. Therefore, the administration was able to fix roads, build schools and upgraded health centres, etc”.