Auxiliary Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Denis Isizoh and the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 elections, Peter Obi, have urged politicians to avoid ungodly romance with demonic powers and allow the light of God to shine through their lives.

Speaking at Holy Family Catholic Church, Oraukwu, during the burial of Mrs. Bridget Ukeji, Bishop Isizoh explained that true power comes from God. He said most politicians were fond of going to the shrine or engaging in occult practices to achieve their political ambitions.

He warned that any involvement with occultism, fetishism or idolatry is romance with the devil and will have dangerous consequences.

Addressing newsmen after the event, Obi observed that a true leader is meant to live with the fear of God and resist the allurements of evil. He said politicians who patronise native doctors were those who did not have the interest of the people at heart.

“We all must understand that politics is not about what you get, but what you are able to give to society around you. Anyone desiring any political position must be consumed with the desire to help his people. True leadership is about service, when we understand it, we will rethink the way we struggle for power in Nigeria,” he said.