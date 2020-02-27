The members of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) National Working Committee ( NWC) and governors elected on the platform of the party, yesterday, met in Abuja.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, which lasted over two hours, Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said the parley discussed about party development. He said they unanimously appointed Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu as vice chairman of the PDP governors forum.

Aslo present at the meeting were Udom Emmanuel, Duoye Diri Ifeanyi Okowa, Bala Muhammed, Darius Ishaku and Adamu Fintiri of Sokoto, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa states respectively.

Others were the members of the PDP NWC led by the National chairman, Uche Secondus.