From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has said the country’s leaders should talk less and act more in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

The monarch stated this, yesterday, in Abuja at the opening ceremony of a special summit on national security, organised by the House of Representatives.

He said there have been several conferences on the security situations in the country, without requisite actions.

“From the time I became Sultan till now, for 11 years plus, we have been having such gatherings to talk about Nigeria, national security, development and so on.

“We have talked and talked, we have talked at Northern Governors’ Forum level, talked at national level where I happen to be the chairman of that body, we have talked and talked. In the last few months, we have had serious gatherings like this with the highest leadership of this country.

“Today, we are here once again on the same issue of national security. Enough of this talks, let’s work, let’s work the talk , the more we sit here and talk, the more time we waste in getting real actions. We know the problems. I will not say anything here that I have not said in the last seven years. My own take on this summit is yes, it is important to sit and talk but it is more important to implement what we talked about. We cannot just continue to talk and not implement. Come back, maybe four months later for another summit to talk again because we don’t implement whatever comes out from such forum,” he said.

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said previous and current approach to combat insecurity in the country has not yielded the desired results.

Gbajabiamila said there is need for concerted efforts by the government and the citizens to confront the many security challenges bedevilling the country.