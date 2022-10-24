From Fred Itua, Abuja

Leaders of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), said they’ll soon hold a meeting over an alleged plot by some politicians to cover their intelligence discovery of Voters Register.

CUPP in a statement by its co-spokesperson, Mike Adebayo, said the meeting is because the opposition parties have confirmed a conspiracy to abduct and silence their leaders, especially Ideato North South PDP Reps candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere and Labour Party Candidate for Orlu/Orsu/Oru federal constituency, Geff Ojinika.

He alleged that the plan is to abduct the opposition leaders, then use trump up charges on them before an arranged magistrate in Owerri, Imo to help cover the compromise of voter register where fake names was uploaded.

CUPP vowed that any attempt to abduct any of its leaders will highly be rejected, and will not be intimidated into silence.

The statement reads: “We have confirmed that the Imo Police Anti-kidnap Unit is planning to abduct Ugochinyere and Hon. Geff Ojinika & use trumped-up charges before a magistrate court to silence the Opposition from exposing more shocking details on those who compromised the voters Register and perfected an evil plot to rig the 2023 election which would have thrown Nigeria into Election related violence.

“The voters register is a public document meant to be pasted publicly as stipulated in the Electoral Act and not a secret document. This alleged plan is embarrassing and can destroy the credibility of the 2023 election.”