From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have commended Governor Willie Obiano for approving the conduct of the election that ushered in a new executive of Oko People’s Union (OPU).

The people, who stormed the state House of Assembly, Awka, to register their appreciation to the state government, said that that election which produced Mr Amaechi Okoli as president-general has helped in the gradual restoration of peace and unity to their town.

Chairman of Okeana village, Nze Emmanuel Nwajiaku, who led the excited Oko people who carried placards with various messages of appreciation, said that his people have formed a united front to move the community forward.

“We are here to thank Governor Willie Obiano for given directives that OPU election should be conducted in Oko community. Before the election, Oko has been disunited. But this election has promoted peace in our community.

“We learnt that some dissidents came here some time ago to make certain comments against our people. We are here to tell you that all their allegations were false.

“There was a visible election in Oko on the 11th day of January this year. We prepared for that election in December 2020 but all of a sudden we were told that the election was cancelled.

“We later learnt that it was not true. The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs wrote to us and told us to go and conduct that election on 11th January 2021. Who are we to question the government?

“It was this same government that gave us the caretaker committee and we accepted. Now the same government that gave us caretaker committee mandated us to go and conclude that election that was aborted, do I say, illegally on the 31st.

“On the 11th of January, the good people of Oko gathered at our civic centre and still went ahead to have that election conducted. It was supervised by the government reps that came for the election and the results were announced”, Nwajiaku stated.

Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Pascal Agbodike, who addressed the people on behalf of the speaker, Uche Okafor, thanked them for their peaceful conduct and told them their message would be conveyed to the governor.