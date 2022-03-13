From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Chairman of the Defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) who is also an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in the state.

Alhaji Ahmadu Yaro, popularly known as Coca-Cola said any attempt to dislodge the ruling APC over the leadership crisis will fail as CPC bloc will continue to work for the unity of APC because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Alhaji Yaro expressed the optimism that the party will overcome the current leadership crisis because there are still party members that believe in the party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

Alhaji Yaro while addressing a press conference at the weekend on the current leadership crisis in the party, said as members of CPC that went into the merger with other political parties which formed the APC they will remain in the party with President Muhammadu Buhari who was their presidential flag bearer in 2011 elections to find solution to the crisis.

The former CPC State Chairman further explained that as one of the founders of CPC he knew the

difficulties the members went through alongside Action Congress of Nigeria

(ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party ( ANPP), a faction of All Progressive

Grand Alliance (APGA) and new Peoples Democratic Party (n-PDP)

members including President Buhari to formed the APC in year 2013 and as such they will not allow the party to disintegrate.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He however, cautioned the CPC members in APC to be careful with possible new political parties coming up ahead of the 2023 general elections,saying as politicians they should remain in the ruling party despite the challenges facing the party until the ruling party resolves its

crisis.

“Let me use this opportunity to say that APC will overcome the

leadership crisis because the crisis is a deliberate attempt to

dislodge the party. But the party will not collapse.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“This is why I call on our members, particularly those from CPC not to leave APC for another party because of the current crisis in the party and other challenges. We are with President Buhari before the merger and will remain with him in APC,” He said .

He urged the APC National leadership to find a lasting solution to

the crisis because party members are not happy with the situation, alleging that there are people working to sabotage president Buhari’s

administration.

Alhaji Yaro pointed out that the ruling party had done its best in

fulfilling most of the campaign promises made to Nigerians from year

2015 to date, assuring party loyalists that the party will not collapse comes 2023.