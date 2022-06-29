From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), has been engulfed in crisis as other executive members have clamped an indefinite suspension on its coordinator, Prince Mustapha Audu.

General Secretary of the youth movement, Hassan Sadiq, hinged the suspension on what they tagged misconduct in terms of financial recklessness.

“We want to intimate the world and Nigerian youths that so far so good we have been doing very well in terms of youth movement inclusiveness. We also you to know that there are some members of leadership that we have suspended as of now because of gross misconduct. We want members of the public to know that if you have any dealings with them, it is at your own risk henceforth.

“As youths, we cannot engage in gross misconduct when we are trying to bring the youths under one umbrella that will support the APC and the incoming president which is Asiwaju. In that light you cannot see members of PYM misbehaving. It is on this note that we want the public to know that the faces you are seeing here are the council members and leadership of the PYM.

“Again, we are now moving into our zonal interactive session that we always do to tell them to go collect their PVCs and be ready to vote for APC when the time comes.

The suspension was based on Prince Mustafa, you have heard of it and his wife who have been involved in a lot of misconduct in terms of financial recklessness.

“We don’t want anybody to smear the name of PYM because we have reputation to protect. We have been doing very well and we are going to continue. We want the public to know that these are the real PYM. They are no longer our members, nobody should deal with them, if you deal with them it is at your own peril,” he warned.

Similarly, PYM South-South leader, Prince Godswill Edward, said: “We all appointed the previous leadership to act on behalf of all of us and we gave them all amount of support and loyalty because we believe that they are going to work in the interest of Nigerian youths.

“You cannot continue to take decisions without convening meeting. We have not met for a very long time. People take decisions on behalf of all of us we have put out our integrity, our pedigree in the face of Nigerian youths.

“We cannot be fighting and advocating for new kind of leadership and we are portraying that kind of attitude. Anybody who portrays that attitude different from what we believe in becomes the enemy of this association. I cannot put my face and die in silence.

“They say in silence dog will never back as a lion. I’ve chosen to speak for Nigerian youths that we will not mislead them. We have taken a position, we have disbanded them. They were members of our group but now they stand suspended until further notice,” he said.