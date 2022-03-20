JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) has sacked their national president, Mr Joe Jackson over allegations of forgery and confiscation of the Movement’s official vehicle.

Jackson is to immediately handover to his deputy, Mr Amutadi Uba Tega, who is to occupy the position in acting capacity pending further development.

The decision to remove the group’s national president is said to have been taken recently by concerned members of the National Executive Council(NEC) during a meeting in Owerri, Imo state.

In a statement signed by the national public relations officer of NDYM, Comrade Boboye Peretu, Jackson is accused of consistently abusing the Constitution of the movement and desecrating his office as national president.

Peretu in the statement obtained made available to Daily Sun on Sunday, said that Jackson authored and forged a letter to Total E&P and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) without the authorization of the NEC.

“Comrade Joe Jackson forged and authored a letter to total E & P Nigeria Limited Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State purporting that it was the NEC that approved the composition of Egi Ward/Clan Executive when he knew that it was/is the duty of the State and Local Government Executive to oversee the activities of a Ward/Clan.

“He also forged and authored a letter to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Rivers State Office purporting that it was the NEC that approved that Rivers State elections did not take place when he knew that the content of that letter was false, thereby putting the entire movement into disrepute”. The state said.

Further the statement said Jackson was sacked ‘For refusal and neglect to call for a NEC meeting for more than one year inspite of appeals from National Officers to do so.

“Comrade Joe Jackson confiscated the Movement’s official vehicle and has refused to release same for official use of the Movement for more than two years”.

When contacted on phone, Jackson dismissed his purported sack as the president of NDYM, insisting that the allegations against him were baseless.

“I am just hearing that some people went and had an illegal meeting. The constitution provides that I am supposed to call for the meeting. They went and had a meeting, and came out with allegations. They cannot substantiate the allegation,that I confiscated the official bus.

“I had told them many times that we had meeting that the association bus is accidented and it is at the mechanic. But none of them have ever said okay come and show us since you said the Bus had an accident. It is still at the mechanic at Deeper Life Road, off Idoro Road. I can even send the picture of the vehicle to you.

“Then they said I wrote a letter to the NDDC. I have demanded for a proof, but I have not seen that done.They said I have not been calling for meetings, I have called for meetings several times and they refused to attend.

“They should have attached the proofs of their allegations; I have not seen any. So it is an illegal arrangement, and I am still the National President of the organization, until when all these allegations are proven.

“Of course the constitution says once there is allegation, a committee must be set up to investigate it and if it is proven, two-thirds of the members must have to sit and pass my removal, they didn’t do that, I learnt they met in Owerri on Sunday and decided to come up with those allegations without attaching any proof. So I am still the National President”. Jackson said.