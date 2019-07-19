Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The leadership crisis rocking the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has finally polarised the body into two factions.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at its secretariat in Bodija, Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, yesterday, under heavy security presence, a faction of YCE appointed Justice Ademola Bakre (retd) as the new president general.

Bakre was appointed to lead a seven-member executive council, to replace Colonel Ade Agbede (retd), who led an interim executive of the council from 2018, till yesterday, when the new executive emerged, following the death of the third former president general, Chief Idowu Sofola (SAN).

Delegates of the Council from the United Kingdom and United States of America attended the meeting where they voted to replace the interim executive put in place last year.

However, some YCE leaders, including Agbede, the interim president, Prof Adetoun Ogunseye, Chief Anthony Merayebu, Elder Ayorinde Ojebode, Chief Jibade Oyekan, Dr. Rasaki Siyanbola, Chief Mike Omoleye, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and others, were not at the meeting.

Chairmen of the Council in Oyo, Osun and Ondo states were also absent but delegates from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, and Kwara attended the meeting.

The Council enjoined governors of Yoruba states, comprising Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo and Kogi; to rise up and deploy technology to monitor its forests and flush out criminals masquerading as herdsmen therefrom.

The leadership tussle has been running battle between Agbede and the council’s Secretary General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, which purportedly led to the suspension of the scribe, who summoned the meeting held in Ibadan, yesterday.

Olajide, in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, however, described the YCE crisis as ‘storm in a tea cup,’ just as he thanked “all compatriots and well wishers who, through phone calls and visits, expressed concern about the unconstitutional suspension of the council’s secretary general. It was a storm in a tea cup.”

But, Agbede has described the emergence of another executive as ‘mother of all jokes.’

He said a proper NEC meeting would hold next week, during which a proper reaction would be made to the new development.

He said: “They have no credibility and the purportedly elected person from Ogun State, the same state where the late president, Chief Sofola, hailed from. That’s injustice and it cannot stand. They are not serious people.

“Funnily, the purported newly-elected president had initially conceded the position to me. The said new president and Prof Oluwasanmi have surreptitiously been disturbing the Council.

“The convener of the meeting, who has been suspended as the YCE secretary general, lacked the legal backing to call the meeting; in the first instance. Even, if not on suspension, a secretary cannot call a meeting without the permission of the president.

“So, whatever might have been said to have been done remains illegal, null and void and of no effect. Proper national executive council meeting holds next week during which proper reaction to the theatre of absurd will be made.”

Regardless, Bakre extended an olive branch to Agbede, to support YCE, in the interest of Yorubaland and put all rivalry behind him. He also said he was ashamed that people being called elders were doing wrong things, and added that he, as the leader of the Council, would not go cap in hands, begging governors for any largesse.