Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has today suspended the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Arc. Stanley Buba to pave way for investigation on the activities of the State Urban Development Board (NUDB).

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House announced this after the SSA to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Arc. Stanley Buba appeared during the House Proceedings in Lafia today.

The Speaker said that the decision taken by the House on the need for the SSA to step aside was to ensure thorough investigation on the activities of the NUDB in the State.

He said that the appearance of Governor Abdullahi Sule followed the House resolution of Monday, Sept.7,2020 for him to give some clarifications on the activities of the board in the State.

“Based on the resolution of the House, it is resolved that the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Arc. Stanley Buba should step aside to enable the committee to carry out its duties effectively without interference.

“The House set up a six-man investigative committee as follows Hon David Maiyaki (PDP- Karu/Gitata)-Chairman, Hon Mohammed Okpoku ( APC- Udege/Loko)Deputy Chairman,Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC-Awe South), Hon Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East),Hon Abdullahi Angibi (APC Lafia Central)and Hon Mohammed Bello Isa (APC- Uke/Karshi)as members while the Secretary of the Committee is the Deputy Clerk to the House, Ibrahim Musa.

The Speaker gave three months to the committee to work and submit its report to the House.

Other lawmakers, who spoke during the appearance of the SSA asked questions ranging from who is the Chief Accounting Officer of the board, who supposed to give approval on the activities of the board among others.

Earlier, Arc. Stanley Buba, the SSA on Development Control while answering questions admitted that the Managing Director(MD) of the NUDB is the Chief Accounting Officer of the board.

He however said that in the schedule of duties given to him by the Governor include granting of approval among others.

It would be recalled that on Monday, September 7th, 2020, Nasarawa State House of Assembly has summoned Arc. Stanley Buba, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Development Control to appear on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 by 10am at the chamber of the House.

This, the Assembly said was to give the SSA fair hearing on the leadership crisis between him and the Managing Director of the State Urban Development Board(NUDB), Adamu Sule Mohammed.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, issued the summon after Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara, Chairman, House Committee on NUDB raised the issue under matters of Public importance during the House Proceedings in Lafia.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that the invitation extended to the SSA was to enable him explain to the House on why he undermined the resolutions passed by the House Committee on NUDB over the leadership crisis facing the board.

It would be recalled that on Sept.1, the state House of Assembly Committee on NUDB headed by, Hon Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC-Awe-South) resolved the leadership crisis in the Urban Development Board (NUDB) between the board’s Managing Director (MD),Town Planner Adamu Sule Mohammed and Arc Stanley Buba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Development Control.

According to the committee, the law establishing NUDB in the state is clear, the MD is the head of the board.

“In the interest of peace, the SSA should take charge of the board’s activities in western zone especially, zonal office in Karu and all approval in the zonal offices should be granted by the MD, ” the resolution of the committee read in part”.