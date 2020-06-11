PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Leadership crisis has it the Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ,APC in Bauchi State as a faction the party suspended the State Chairman, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana and his executive.

The leader of the faction group, Rabiu Danbaba who is the APC Chairman of Bauchi LGA said that the suspended Executive Council was imposed on the party by the former Governor, Mohammed Abubakar to enable him achieve his aim of re-election.

Danbaba said that the imposed executive contributed to the failure of the party in the last general election in the state lamenting that since then the APC has remained in limbo.

He added, “as far as we are concerned, we have dissolved the State Executive Council led by Uba Nana while Alhaji Aminu Naborno is now the State Chairman of the APC in Bauchi state pending the conduct of congress”.

Also speaking,Alhaji Ibrahim Ago,who introduced himself as the National Delegate of the party said that the Uba Nana led executives has demonstrated lack of focus, ineptitude and inability to lead the party at a time like this.

Ibrahim Ago also alleged that the leadership is romancing with the PDP led administration in the state a development that has weaken the strength of the opposition in the state coupled with lack of direction for the party.

He then assured that people like him will not allow the party to go into oblivion in the state declaring that, “yes we are in the opposition now and we must exhibit every action of an opposition party in order to have a credible governance in the state”.

In his reaction ,State Chairman of the party Uba Ahmed Nana said that the action and statement of the APC was illegal.

He said that party has its leaders and its backed with the party’s constitution, hence,the need for party members to refer to the document before acting.

The chairman further dismissed the statement of the faction,adding that its void and invalid.

He said that the allegation by the faction of the APC on romancing with PDP was vise- viser.