Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has been thrown into leadership crisis following claims by some members that they have suspended the Chairman, Ike Okwesili, over alleged abuse of office and professional misconduct.

But, in a swift reaction, the leadership of the body, in a statement, urged the public to disregard the news of the purported suspension, describing it as acts of gross misconduct by the perpetrators.

In a statement announcing the suspension of the chairman, signed by the Deputy Vice Chairman, Onyekachi Ugwuonye, who was also appointed to act as chairman pending the determination of the matter by the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the association in the state, they claimed the meeting in which the action was taking was in line with Article VII (i) and (ii) of the By-laws of the NMA, Enugu State.

But in the counter statement by the NMA leadership signed Okwesili and Secretary, E. O. Aneke, the body said it was regrettable that some members. for reasons best known to them, orchestrated and executed a failed plot to topple a legitimate state executive council of the association.

“We are dismayed by these unwholesome, fraudulent and embarrassing activities of these individuals who have gone ahead to issue a statement with a Enugu State NMA cloned letter head, a criminal act which violates all extant laws of the land, MDCN Act and NMA,” NMA leadership said in the counter statement.

The statement warned that anybody associating or doing business with the Ugwuonye’s group would be doing so at his own risk “as the NMA in Enugu State will not be held legally responsible for any misrepresentation arising from the activities of these impostors.”