Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has been thrown into leadership crisis following claims by some members that they have suspended the state chairman, Dr. Ike Okwesili, over alleged abuse of office and professional misconduct.

But in a swift reaction, the leadership of the body asked the public to disregard the news of the purported suspension describing it as acts of gross misconduct by the perpetrators.

In the statement announcing the suspension of the chairman which was signed by the Deputy Vice Chairman, Dr. Onyekachi Ugwuonye who was also appointed to act as chairman pending the determination of the matter by the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the association in the state, they claimed that the meeting in which the action was taking was in line with Article VII (i) and (ii) of the By-laws of the NMA, Enugu State.

But in the counter statement by the leadership of NMA signed by the Chairman, Dr. Okwesili and Secretary, Dr. E. O Aneke, the body said it was regrettable that some members for reasons best known to them orchestrated and executed a failed plot to topple a legitimate State Executive Council of the noble association.

The statement further said, “We are heavily dismayed by these unwholesome, fraudulent and embarrassing activities of these individuals who have even gone ahead to issue a press release with a cloned letter head of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Enugu State, a criminal act which violates all extant laws of the land, MDCN Act and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

“It is therefore expedient to state that expressions, information and all content of that said communiqué/press release do not in any way represent the official position and opinion of NMA Enugu State.

“May we expressly state that the brazenness and unprofessional conduct of this group of individuals who have been identified as the real enemies of our State branch of NMA is greatly causing the association her image.

“Let it be known that these illegalities and act of gross misconduct have dire consequences and everyone involved in this obnoxious act will surely face the full wrath of our noble association and law.”

The statement which was copied to President of NMA, Commissioner of Police Enugu State and Director, DSS, Enugu State, warned that anybody associating or doing business with the Ugwuonye’s group would be doing so at his own risk “as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Enugu State will not be held legally responsible for any misrepresentation arising from the activities of these impostors.”