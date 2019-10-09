Leadership, Cultural shift key to future of banking industry – Robert Taiwo, MD, Philips Consulting

Mr. Robert Taiwo, Managing Director of Philips Consulting, (plc.) has said that banking requires culture and leadership more than technology in a digital transformation.

The Managing Director of the leading consulting firm in Africa stated this at 12th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s annual banking and finance conference in Abuja recently.

The two days conference themed “The Future of the Nigerian Banking Industry 360” addressed matters that would enable stakeholders to reposition the finance and banking industry.

Speaking on the topic “Driving Digital and Innovation”, Taiwo, said, “Culture and leadership are more important than technology in a digital transformation.”

The Guest Speaker advised organisations to begin to pursue digital transformation differently if they want to survive in a digital-led economy.

“As per digital transformation and change,” he said, “the components are technology, culture, and leadership. I believe the technology will take care of itself, especially in Nigeria where we’ve leapfrogged in terms of digital and our use of emerging technologies. Nigerian banks must now begin to focus on changes in culture and leadership.”

He stressed the need for organisations to make the transition from a command-and-control culture towards an adhocratic culture that promotes speed, impact, and openness. He also advocated a shift from the traditional methods of leadership to transformational leadership that relies more on empathy, coaching, and empowerment. “This is the kind of leadership we need to drive digital economy 4.0” he advised.

Taiwo also encouraged public and private sector institutions on the need to ensure an increase in digital literacy. While a lot is happening in this space, he said: “we still have a lot of work to do”. Continuing, he said “I know that government at the federal and state levels are rolling out digital awareness programmes. The private sector is also pushing out programmes around digital training and new technologies. But we do need to step up.”

The CIBN conference is part of the efforts of the institute to drive financial inclusion and sustainable development in Nigeria, and this annual event brings together the banking industry and top business leaders across the country.

Glo empowers with ‘My Own Don Beta’ Promo

In fulfillment of its promise to treat customers to delightful rewards this year, one of Nigeria’s leading innovative telecommunications companies, Globacom has unveiled an exciting consumer promotion tagged “Recharge and Win”. Also themed “My Own Don Beta”, the promo offers customers the opportunity to win tricycles, popularly called Keke, Industrial Sewing Machines, Grinding Mills, generators and a host of other prizes.

At the launch of the promo, David Maji , Globacom’s Retail and Consumer Sales Chief said that prepaid and post-paid Glo subscribers are eligible to participate in My Own Don Beta offer which commenced on October 3, 2019. He stressed that prepaid subscribers must recharge with a total of N200 in a day either in one recharge or cumulative recharges to qualify to win.

He explained that the more recharge a customer makes the better the chance of winning, “the more the recharge, the more entries the customer gets to the draw, thus the higher the chances of winning. Glo strongly believes in rewarding and empowering its numerous customers across Nigeria. Our objective is to transform thousands of lives through these empowerment packages to enable them become self-employed, and ultimately affect the lives of those around them.”

According to Maji, subscribers in all parts of the country would have a chance of emerging winners as prize-presentation events have been scheduled for Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Kano, Jos, Enugu and Onitsha.

“There is no better time than now to be a Glo subscriber. Rather than dishing out money to winners, we have chosen to give them trade-establishment tools that will help them set up their own businesses. This will have direct impact on their life situations. My Own Don Beta promises to be the most exciting people-oriented empowerment promo around. We urge Glo subscribers and non-subscribers not to miss this opportunity,” he added.

The event was attended by the Iyaloja General, Folashade Ojo; member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Adedeji; Dean, Student Affairs, University of Lagos, Prof Ademola Adeleke, the Acting Dean of Lagos State University, Dr Olufemi Obayori and Deputy Dean, Yaba College of Technology, Mr O.R Balogun.

Also in attendance were the Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam; Coordinator, Lagos Zonal Office of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Priscilla Onuzulu; Ex-International, Austin Jay Jay Okocha; President-General, Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, while several Nollywood stars equally witnessed the event.

Mrs. Onwuegbuchulam remarked that Glo is a very big brand which takes the lead in quite a number of things, adding, “This is the second time I would attend this kind of event. I was here when some Nigerians were sent to Russia for the World Cup”.

OfadaBoy, LASG, Malta Guinness set to host Ofada Rice Festival

As part of the activities for 2019 World Food Day, leading indigenous restaurant and outdoor catering company, OfadaBoy in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Malta Guinness is set to host first Ofada Rice Festival on October 13 at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which is tagged to be the first of its kind in Nigeria and in the African landscape is set to lead the ofada rice narrative and tell the story of our own brand of rice to the world. African taste and mix will be displayed in the various elements for the day to depict real cultural representation.

Participants are in to enjoy various recipes of ofada rice and taste the ever golden source from Iperu, shagamu, Lagos and Abeokuta. Also African tungba and bata drum and other side attractions will be on hand to add color to the event. While Lagos ofada rice farmers will be on ground to educate and sell Lagos State branded ofada rice at affordable prices.

In a statement issued by the organizing committee, the convener, Oluwatobi Fletcher, disclosed that Ofada Rice Day Festival is a dream birthed over ten years ago and has come to life through various partnership and consultations. He added, that the real experience is to create that in-road for our brand of rice to play competitively in the global space and there can never be a better time than now to start the conversation.

Firstbank partners NESG, host 25th Nigerian Economic Summit

As part of its continued commitment to create an enabling environment and opportunities for the promotion of sustainable growth and development of the Nigerian economy, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has partnered with The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to host the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#25), its annual flagship event. The Silver Jubilee edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit is themed “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears” and scheduled to hold on 7 – 8 October 2019 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, would speak on “Gender Empowerment” at the plenary.

The Nigerian Economic Summit is the foremost credible platform for public-private dialogue which enables policy makers and influencers to deliberate on issues, proffer policy options with a view to a better understanding of our national economic policy direction and growth strategies. National leaders and policy influencers billed to attend the event include His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Hon. Minister for Finance, Budget & National Planning, Nigeria.