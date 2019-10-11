Simeon Mpamugoh

An educationalist and administrator, Rev. Fr Maduabuchi Leo Muoneme, has lamented that Nigeria was not where it should be 59 years down the line, even though she has had some major landmark developments.

Moueme, of St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos stated this at the second Jesuit Annual Festival and Independence Day celebration of the school.

“Though there seems to be some major landmark developments but at 59, we are not where we are supposed to be. We are still far behind where we should have been based on our potential in terms of human and natural resources.

“We should have become like the Asian Tigers, Singapore, India, China even Japan today but certainly, we are far behind where we should have been based on what God has blessed us with,and that is due to fundamental failure in leadership,” he stressed.

He said that one of the things 20th century Nigerian leaders should have done right to correct the problem faced was to have led with the intention of common good, not for themselves.